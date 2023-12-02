Chennai, Dec 2 (PTI) Healthcare chain Neuberg Diagnostics has unveiled its state-of-the-art national conference laboratory, marking its foray into the integrated diagnostic space, the company said on Saturday.

The facility, spread across 50,000 sq ft, on the famous Old Mahabalipuram Road (popularly known as the IT Corridor) represents India's first state-of-the-art total lab automation solution utilising the "Abbott GLP" system along with the "Wellness-on-Wheels" concept, a company statement here said.

The centre is equipped with a reference laboratory, a wellness centre and a corporate office. It offers an extensive array of over 6,000 routine and specialised tests and can process 10,000 test samples per day.

"The launch of Neuberg's state-of-the-art national reference laboratory and wellness centre in Chennai is a witness to our promise to advance integrated diagnostic healthcare in India. With cutting-edge technology like the Abbott GLP System, we are setting new benchmarks in efficiency and precision," said Neuberg Diagnostics chairman and managing director GSK Velu.

"This facility not only marks a milestone for Neuberg Diagnostics but also reinforces our dedication to providing world-class healthcare solutions to the people of Chennai and the entire South India," Velu added.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin, who inaugurated the centre, expressed hope that the facility would add significant value to the city's diagnostic infrastructure.

"Inaugurated Neuberg Diagnostics' Tamil Nadu's first national reference laboratory in Perungudi, Chennai. I am confident that this facility will add significant value to Chennai's medical and diagnostic infrastructure. My best wishes to the Neuberg group as they extend their services to the people of Tamil Nadu," he said in a social media post.

Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa, and Minister for Health Ma Subramanian were also present on the occasion.

