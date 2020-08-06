Machilipatnam (AP), Aug 6 (PTI) A new COVID-19 centre with 250 beds will be launched in the Krishna District Government Hospital here this week as part of efforts to ramp up the capacity, a top official said on Thursday.

Also, twenty beds would be earmarked for COVID-19 patients in the Andhra Hospital here from Friday, District Collector A.Md.Intiaz told reporters.

The new COVID centre in the GH would start functioning within three days, he said.

In view of rising cases in Krisnha District, where the tally of positive cases crossed 8,600, a strict lockdown was being enforced in containment zones, he added.

