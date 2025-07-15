New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) India's new policy for skill development is set to transform the country's vocational education, Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary said on Tuesday.

Addressing the media on the occasion of the World Youth Skills Day, the minister informed that the draft policy is currently open for stakeholder comments.

He called the NEP 2020 (National Education Policy) as "transformative" with regards to vocational education and compared it with the liberalisation reforms of the 1990s.

"... Just the way NEP 2020 (National Education Policy) when it came, I link it almost to that moment of liberalization, opening up of the Indian economy. The NEP 2020 has done that for education, and I believe the new skill policy can also do that and be transformative with regards to our vocational education," Chaudhary said.

He informed that the ministry is adopting a multi-pronged approach with a vision to make India the skill capital of the world, which includes development of global skills taxonomy, creating a national registry of skills and developing a new skill policy.

