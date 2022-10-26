Guwahati, Oct 25 (PTI) The Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to run two pairs of special trains on Dibrugarh-Gorakhpur and New Jalpaiguri-Gorakhpur routes to clear the extra rush of passengers for 'Chhath' Puja, an official said on Tuesday.

Both trains will consist of 20 coaches, the NFR spokesperson said.

Also Read | PGIMER Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 137 Senior Residents and Other Posts, Apply Online at pgimer.edu.in.

One of the special trains will leave Dibrugarh at 7.25 pm on October 27 and reach Gorakhpur on October 29 morning.

In return, the train will commence its journey from Gorakhpur at 7:50 hours on November 1 and come to Assam's Dibrugarh at 20:50 hours the next day.

Also Read | Gujarat Reports 500% Spike in Burn Cases on Diwali 2022; Physical Assault Incidents Witness Spike of 112%.

The other special train will run for one trip leaving Gorakhpur at 5 pm on October 29 to reach West Bengal's New Jalpaiguri the next morning.

In the return direction, the train will leave New Jalpaiguri at 2 pm on October 31, and reach Gorakhpur the next day morning.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)