New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed the South Delhi district magistrate and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to restore a polluted pond in the Kishangarh village near Vasant Kunj.

The tribunal was hearing a plea that said the pond contributes to the waters of a larger lake in the nearby Smriti Van DDA park and the overall wetland ecosystem of the area.

It is, however, in a poor state because of pollution and encroachment, resulting in it shrinking in area, the petition said.

A bench of National Green Tribunal Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava noted a report by the wetland authority and a panel formed earlier that confirmed the area of the pond had shrunk.

The report also noted that the pond was polluted because of the discharge of sewage.

The bench, also comprising Judicial Member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and Expert Member A Senthil Vel, noted the submission of the South Delhi district magistrate, according to which action has been initiated against the encroachers.

In an order passed on Wednesday, the bench also noted that counsel for the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) was absent.

"Hence, in view of the material which has come on record, DM (district magistrate), South Delhi, and DPCC are now required to take requisite action for restoration of the pond, removal of encroachment, identification of violators and action against them for committing the violations of environmental norms," the tribunal said.

The tribunal disposed of the petition after issuing a direction to take action within three months and submit a report.

