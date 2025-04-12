New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) State-owned NHPC on Saturday started commercial operation of 107 megawatt solar capacity at Bikaner in Rajasthan, a filing said.

The capacity is part of the 300 MW Karnisar Solar Power Plant in the state, NHPC said in the exchange filing.

"NHPC has declared Commercial Operation Date (COD) w.e.f. 12.04.2025 for part capacity of 107.14 MW out of total 300 MW Karnisar Solar Power Plant, Bikaner," the company said.

The trial run and COD of balance part capacity will be intimated in due course, it said.

