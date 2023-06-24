New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) State-owned NHPC Ltd has inked an initial pact with an Odisha state utility to develop 2,000 MW of pumped storage projects and 1,000 MW renewable energy in the state.

The MoU signed with GRIDCO Ltd envisages setting up self-identified pumped storage projects of at least 2,000 MW and renewable energy projects (Ground-Mounted Solar Projects / Floating Solar Projects) of at least 1,000 MW in the state, a power ministry release said.

The MoU was signed on 23rd June 2023, by Executive Director (Strategy Business Development and Consultancy), NHPC, Rajat Gupta and Managing Director, GRIDCO Limited, Trilochan Panda, it stated.

