New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) State-run hydro power giant NHPC on Thursday said the flash flood in October 2023 at the Teesta-V power station, Sikkim resulted in a loss of Rs 1,075.97 crore.

The company further noted that three units of 250 MW each of Subansiri Lower hydro project will be completed by May, 2025 and remaining five units of 250 MW each will be completed by May, 2026.

The company in a regulatory filing said that the amount of damage caused by flash flood occurred on October 4, 2023 was to the tune of Rs 1,075.97 crore, which has been reported to the insurer.

All the Major Restoration Work (Civil & HM) Packages 1 to 5 have been awarded and restoration activities are ongoing, the company further noted.

Moreover, the amount of damage caused by the landslide on August 20, 2024 was to the tune of Rs 327.67 crore towards material damage.

The assessment of the actual amount of damage is underway and the same shall be ascertained once debris is removed from the TRT & GIS area. Award of contracts for restoration works (E&M and H&M) are in advanced stages of tendering, it stated.

