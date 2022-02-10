New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) should strive to work towards a larger vision of improving the incomes of weavers and artisans in the country, Union Minister Piyush Goyal has said.

Reviewing key consultancy and developmental projects currently being implemented by NIFT, the Minister for Textiles and Commerce and Industry said the National Sizing Survey of India and the VisioNxt-Trend Insight & Forecasting Lab could provide a big boost to the country's apparel exports.

He, however, asked NIFT to expedite the progress in each project so that the desired outcomes reach the public and industries soon. The minister also asked for exploring the possibility of converging some of the projects with similar existing projects at the review meeting held earlier this week.

"Talking about the new possibilities opened in the post-COVID-19 world, the minister asked NIFT to come up with initiatives to introduce hybrid courses, short-term and skill development courses to expand its reach," according to an official statement.

He said NIFT should strive to work towards a larger vision of improving the incomes of weavers and artisans in the country, the statement added.

Appreciating the craft cluster initiative, as part of which students undertake projects with artisans at the grassroots level, the minister said each NIFT student could adopt an artisan, which would go a long way in diversifying the products and improving both the quality and the processes of artisans.

NIFT is currently undertaking a National Sizing Survey, called INDIAsize, to address the disparities and inconsistencies in apparel sizing systems and fits.

It is a pan-India exercise where anthropometric data is being collected using state-of-the-art 3D whole-body scanners, from male and female population of age above 15.

The project aims at creating a database of body measurements that is a true representative of the Indian population and will result in the creation of a size identification number for a customer through mapping, categorisation and defining of their body shapes.

The standardised body size chart thus created will help manufacturers produce goods suited for the target consumer and help consumers identify the size that will be best suited for them.

Besides, the VisioNxt-Trend Insight & Forecasting Lab is the first-ever artificial intelligence and emotional intelligence-enabled fashion trend insights and forecasting initiative in India that aims to identify, map and analyse geo-specific trends that will address the plurality of this nation.

Another project aims to develop a national knowledge portal in the form of an integrated system that will lay down a framework to weave the past and present status of textiles, clothing and related crafts with a focus on futuristic developments.

The portal will aggregate data and repositories, including the rich information sources available within the textiles ministry and its subordinate offices. The collaboration with other institutions and ministries as well as select collections in museums, galleries and private collections are also envisaged, the textiles ministry said in a statement. HRS hrs

