New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Several organisations in the city on Saturday flagged off a nine-day 'Yamuna Yatra' foot march to draw the attention of the authorities and people towards the issue of Yamuna river pollution.

The march which started from Chhat Ghat near ITO here would traverse 180 km to conclude in Mathura on November 5, said Ravi Shankar Tiwari, convener of Yamuna Sansad.

Also Read | TN TRB Recruitment 2023: Applications Invited For 2,222 Teacher Posts from November 1, Know How to Apply At Trb.tn.gov.in.

Former BJP veteran and RSS ideologue K N Govindacharya flagged off the 'Yamuna Yatra', saying it would create awareness among the people living along the riverbanks about the threats from pollution and urgency to ensure its restoration.

"Without a strong social and spiritual consciousness, the clean and unbridled form of rivers like the Ganga and Yamuna is not possible," Govindacharya said.

Also Read | Punjab Formation Day 2023: From Date to History to Significance, Everything To Know About the Punjab Day.

Before commencing the yatra, the participants performed a havan at the Chhath Ghat along the Yamuna bank to pray for the restoration of the river in its cleanest form.

Hindu seer Dada Guru, who is leading the yatra, said Delhi will survive only if Yamuna survives.

"Yamuna may be a river for others but it's life for us. It is like mother to us and nobody can survive without their mother," he said.

Tiwari said that the campaign to create awareness among people will continue as rivers are an integral part of our social, economic and cultural nourishment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)