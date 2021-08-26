Pakur (Jharkhand), Aug 26 (PTI) The District Supply Officer of Pakur on Thursday suspended nine public distribution system (PDS) dealers for alleged irregularities in distribution of ration to beneficiaries, an official said.

Three PDS dealers among the nine belonged to self-help groups, the District Supply Officer, Shivnarayan Yadav said.

The suspension would remain effective till further orders, he said.

“We have been receiving frequent complaints from beneficiaries that monthly ration was not being provided to ration card holders properly, and on time,” the official said.

Such irregularities were in violation of the National Food Security Act, 2013, he said.

Clear instructions have been issued to PDS dealers to ensure that monthly ration supply is distributed among the cardholders in the same month. --

