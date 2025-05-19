New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) NLC India Ltd on Monday reported an over four-fold jump in its consolidated profit at Rs 468.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 113.95 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated income of the company in the January-March quarter dropped to Rs 3,971.90 crore from Rs 4,034.53 crore in the year-ago period, NLC India Ltd said in a filing to BSE.

Apart from the interim dividend of 15 per cent (Rs 1.5 per share) on paid up equity share capital already declared and paid, a final dividend of 15 per cent was recommended for 2024 -25, subject to approval of shareholders in the Annual General Meeting, the company said in a statement.

NLC is a public sector company engaged in lignite mining and power generation. NLC has diversified into renewable energy and coal mining business in India and abroad.

