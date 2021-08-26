New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) NLC India on Thursday said it has raised Rs 500 crore by issuing commercial paper.

As many as 10,000 commercial papers of "a face value of Rs 5,00,000 each, aggregating to Rs 500 crores have been issued and allotted on 25.08.2021", NLC India said in a filing to the BSE.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today: Price of Yellow Metal Falls to Rs 46,149 Per 10 Grams, Silver at Rs 61,653 Per Kg.

NLC India, a navratna company under the Ministry of Coal, is into coal and lignite mining and power generation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)