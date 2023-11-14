New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) State-run NMDC on Tuesday reported a 15.7 per cent rise in consolidated profit to Rs 1,024.86 crore for the September quarter.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 885.65 crore in the year-ago period, NMDC said in a filing to the BSE.

The consolidated income of the company during the July-September period increased to Rs 4,335.02 crore over Rs 3,754.77 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

