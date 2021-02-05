Durgapur, Feb 6 (PTI) Union Petroleum and Natural Gas minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said farmers of West Bengal will no longer face any crisis in urea supply after the Matix fertiliser plant is commissioned here.

GAIL'S 348 km long Dobhi-Durgapur natural gas pipeline, which will be dedicated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will facilitate the fertiliser plant, he said.

The union minister said West Bengal requires about 1.5 million tonne of urea and the first 1.3 million tonne urea plant in the state will act as a boon for the farmers of the state.

"The Matix plant cannot produce urea due to lack of feedstock. The prime minister will dedicate the GAIL gas pipeline on February 7 which will connect this urea plant will help mitigate the urea crisis in the state," Pradhan told reporters here.

Pradhan also paid a visit to Matix plant to review the feedstock connectivity infrastructure.

The plant is ready and its trial run had been conducted long back. But it could not commercialise production due to lack of gas, which is its feed stock. Matix expects commercial production by April 2021.

Matix Group's flagship investment is a three million ton per annum (MTPA) fertiliser plant in West Bengal in two phases.

The cost of the pipeline project is Rs 2400 crore and was commenced in 2018.

The petroleum minister said Modi will dedicate four projects worth around Rs 4700 crore in oil, gas and infrastructure sectors at Haldia during his visit to West Bengal on February 7.

Pradhan said till 2014 there was no natural gas pipeline in the eastern region and the Dobhi-Durgapur gas pipeline was constructed as part of Modi's initiative to develop the eastern region.

