Noida, May 2 (PTI) A suspended head constable was dismissed from service for allegedly misbehaving with a woman, police said Friday.

A police spokesperson said that on April 27, the Police Response Vehicle (PRV) posted in the Beta 2 police station area received information about a car hitting a motorcycle in the Aichhar Chowki area. Following this, the PRV reached the spot for help.

The policeman posted on the PRV had an altercation with a person at the spot and he slapped him. He also beat up the woman who came to intervene, the spokesperson said.

A purported video of the incident surfaced on social media.

Head Constable Bhupendra Malik was suspended on April 30. A case was registered against him, the spokesperson said.

Police said that during the investigation, Head Constable Bhupendra Malik and Home Guard Satya Prakash posted on PRV were found guilty of misbehaving with the woman, after which, adopting the policy of 'zero tolerance', Malik was dismissed from service.

They said that a letter was written to the District Home Guard Commandant recommending the dismissal of Home Guard Satya Prakash.

