New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) UK-based IT company Noventiq plans to hire around 500 people this fiscal, especially for its data and artificial intelligence team in India, a senior company official said on Monday.

The company has a team of around 3,000 people in India at present.

"We are looking to build strength and capability in some technology areas. I am specifically referring to skills in data and skills in AI. We are adding 50 per cent additional strengths in these two spaces. We expect to grow our total team to around 3,500 people (this fiscal)," Noventiq India president Vinod Nair told PTI.

The company has also opened a new office in Bengaluru to boost its customer operations and IT support. The office will also serve as a hub for local and global projects.

"India is Noventiq's geographic Center of Gravity, and I am immensely proud of our achievements and expansion, especially as we approach our upcoming Nasdaq listing. In almost every discussion, the growth of our operations in India inevitably comes up," Noventiq CEO Herve Tessler said.

The company's Bengaluru office will initially house 100 employees and start operating at full capacity in the next three months.

With India poised to potentially lead global economic growth by 2028, it is a privilege to say that Noventiq is making significant contributions to this country's development, thanks to the approximately 3,000 local team members we have across multiple cities in India," Tessler said.

Noventiq gross Revenue in India has grown to USD 686 million in the financial year 2023 compared to USD 477 million in FY22.

The company started operations in FY14 with revenue of USD 2 million.

