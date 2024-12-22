Latest News | Now, Old Temple Structure Found in UP's Khurja

Bulandshahr (UP), Dec 22 (PTI) An old temple structure has been found in Khurja town of this district, sparking demands from right-wing outfits for its renovation.

The development comes over a week after the district administration in Sambhal reopened a temple locked since 1978 following communal riots in the town.

On Sunday, Khurja Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) Durgesh Singh said that the temple in Salma Hakan mohalla was constructed by the Jatav community who also performed puja there.

After the Jatav community relocated about over three decades ago, it is said that the idols of the Khurja temple were immersed in a river by a family from the community, the SDM said.

Singh clarified that the temple structure is intact and there are no disputes over the site. The matter is being looked into, he said.

Meanwhile, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Jatav Vikas Manch have urged authorities to renovate the temple to allow for religious activities to resume.

According to Sunil Solanki, office bearer of VHP's Meerut unit, the temple had been closed since 1990 when the Hindu families who previously lived in the area migrated.

Solanki said that a memorandum has been submitted to the authorities requesting the temple be cleaned and beautified to facilitate smooth worship.

Kailash Bhagmal Gautam, president of the Jatav Vikas Manch, said that the temple is approximately 50 years old, originally built by members of the Jatav community.

Following the 1990 riots, the community relocated and the temple has remained closed since, Gautam said. The Manch, in coordination with VHP, has formally requested the revival of religious activities in the temple, he said.

On December 14, the Sambhal administration had reopened a temple locked since 1978 following communal riots in the town.

The Sambhal temple, a stone's throw from the Shahi Jama Masjid, was opened after authorities "stumbled" on it during an anti-encroachment drive. The Bhasma Shankar temple houses an idol of Lord Hanuman and a Shivling.

