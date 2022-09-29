Mumbai, Sep 29 (PTI) Leading media and entertainment player Shemaroo Entertainment has become the first domestic entity to offer a movie theatre on the metaverse platform, beginning October 7.

The proposed offering will be on Decentraland in partnership with Filmrare, a leading metaverse consulting and development company, Shemaroo said in a statement on Thursday.

Shemaroo Theatre on the metaverse will offer virtual visitors a new screening experience along with a host of other movie experiences, such as a plush lobby, box office counter, virtual trailer zones, along with popcorn and drinks and a lot more.

The company will offer a Bollywood flick every Friday, starting October 7, which initially will be free for the users, said Hiren Gada, the chief executive at the 60-year-old Shemaroo.

With this initiative in the metaverse, Shemaroo aims to further popularise Bollywood on a global stage and present hits across eras with iconic movies like Golmaal–Fun Unlimited, Amar Akbar Anthony, Jab We Met and Disco Dancer, amongst others from Shemaroo's large repository of content.

Shemaroo is into movie content ownership, aggregation, and distribution with over 3,700 titles and has been a core part of Bollywood for the past six decades. It offers content in more than 30 countries across several Indian languages.

Filmrare is a domestic metaverse consulting, design, and development company and claims to be the first to set up a cinema theatre in Decentraland and win a grant from the platform to bring movies onto the metaverse. Some of its customers include Langoor Digital, +Render, and Root.ax among others.

Decentraland is a decentralised virtual social platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain and within its platform, the users can create, experience, and monetise content and applications.

