New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) National Stock Exchange MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan on Wednesday met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and said the bourse is resolute to be an enabler and contributor to her vision and mission.

In a post on social media platform X, the NSE chief expressed gratitude and unwavering support to the Finance Minister for her leadership and dedication to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Also Read | Who Was Vaishnavi Hagawane? Rajendra Hagawane's Daughter-in-Law Allegedly Dies by Suicide, Pune NCP Leader Accused of Demanding Gold, Fortuner Car in Dowry.

"Thank you for your time Hon'ble FM @nsitharaman ma'am. Your steadfast leadership, resolve and commitment unto Viksit Bharat 2047 under PM @narendramodi ji inspires us all.We @NSEIndia are resolute to be an enabler and contributor to your vision and mission," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)