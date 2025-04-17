New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) NTPC on Thursday said it has appointed Anil Kumar Trigunayat as Additional Director (Independent Director) on the board of the company.

The board approved his appointment on April 17, 2025 for a period of one year with effect from the date of notification of the power ministry's order or until further orders, whichever is earlier, it said in a BSE filing.

Also Read | How Many Dolo 650 Can Be Taken in a Day? As US Doctor's 'Indians Take Dolo 650 Like It's Cadbury Gems' Post Goes Viral, Know How Much Paracetamol Is Safe for Your Body.

Trigunayat was an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer. He served in the Indian Missions in Cote d'Ivoire, Bangladesh, Mongolia, the US, Russia, Sweden and Nigeria, Libya and Jordan.

Trigunayat is not related to any other director of the company.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 17, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)