New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) NTPC Green Energy Ltd has commissioned a 90 MW unit of Dayapar Wind Energy Project Phase-I in Gujarat, a BSE filing said on Tuesday.

"The second part capacity of 90 MW out of 150 MW Dayapar Wind Energy Project Phase-I of NTPC Renewable Energy Limited at Bhuj, under 450 MW Hybrid Project is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of April 9, 2025," NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) said in the filing.

The first part capacity of 50 MW has already been declared on commercial operation effective November 4, 2023.

In another filing, NGEL said NTPC-MAHAPREIT Green Energy has been incorporated in JV with Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Technology Limited (MAHAPREIT).

The 74:26 joint venture will be engaged in the business of developing, operating and maintaining renewable energy parks comprising Solar/Wind/Hybrid projects with or without storage up to 10 GW capacities in Maharashtra and any other state in India.

