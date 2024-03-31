New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) State-owned power giant NTPC on Sunday said it has logged an all-time high annual electricity generation of 422 billion units in 2023-24.

During 2023-24, the NTPC coal stations recorded a plant load factor (PLF, or capacity utilisation) of 77 per cent, NTPC said in a statement.

Also Read | New Income Tax Rules From April 1: From Changes in Tax Slabs to Deductions and More, All You Need to Know.

According to the statement, NTPC Ltd, India's largest power generating company, recorded its highest-ever yearly generation of 422 billion units in 2023-24, registering a growth of nearly 6 per cent over 2022-23.

The company had on September 1, 2023 recorded the highest-ever single-day generation of 1,428 million units.

Also Read | Where Is Katchatheevu Located? Can Indians Go There? All You Need to Know About the Disputed Island That Indira Gandhi Ceded to Sri Lanka in 1974.

The stellar performance of NTPC units is a testimony to the expertise of NTPC engineers, operation and maintenance practices, and robust systems, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)