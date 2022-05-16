New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) State-run power giant NTPC is planning to conduct its flagship corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative -- girl empowerment mission (GEM) -- in about 35 project locations this year.

The GEM is for empowering young girls to realise their dreams, as per a company statement.

Also Read | Monsoon 2022 Forecast: Southwest Monsoon Advances Over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Says IMD.

According to the statement, NTPC is supporting the upliftment of girls, with focus on the girl child from the villages around NTPC projects.

Further, it stated that it is planning to conduct its GEM initiative in about 35 project locations during this year.

Also Read | Lenovo Launches 'ThinkCentre Neo' Desktops in India.

The GEM programme has empowered girls from across the country and made them aware of basic education, health and self-defence.

With this initiative, NTPC aims to help these girls break the glass ceiling and dispel the misconception about female foeticide in rural areas.

The initiative has created a space for the children to showcase their talents and capabilities.

NTPC started GEM in 2018, and contributed to the empowerment of unfortunate girls in the vicinity of its project locations. By 2019, GEM has benefitted 2,300 girls across 20 project locations.

NTPC oversaw the enrolment of girl students between the age of 10-12 years from different locations such as Dadri, Korba, Farakka, Sipat, Singrauli, Kawas, Ramagundam, Simhadri and other project areas.

The GEM ensures that the girl child grows into a well-rounded adult; with ample curiosity and quality communication and social skills.

Additionally, it motivates the girl child to nurture their creativity, sharpen psychological, social and emotional growth, and makes learning a lively, engaging, and impactful experience.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)