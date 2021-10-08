New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) State-owned power giant NTPC on Friday said it has paid the final dividend of Rs 3,054.45 crore for 2020-21.

For the financial year 2020-21, NTPC Ltd has paid a final dividend of Rs 3,054.45 crore, being 31.5 per cent of the company's paid-up equity share capital, NTPC said in a statement.

Also Read | OnePlus Buds Z2 Retail Box Leaked Online; To Be Launched Along With OnePlus 9RT on October 13, 2021.

The real-time gross settlement (RTGS) advice for the transfer of Rs 1,560.93 crore, as the government's share in the final dividend, was presented to Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy R K Singh, by NTPC Chairman and Managing Director Gurdeep Singh.

This is the 28th consecutive year that NTPC has paid a dividend. HRS hrs

Also Read | Motorola Moto E40 With 48MP Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched Globally.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)