New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) State-owned power giant NTPC on Saturday posted over 38 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,726.40 crore for September quarter 2023-24 mainly on the back of higher revenues.

Its net profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 3,417.67 crore, a BSE filing said.

Total income rose to Rs 45,384.64 crore in the quarter from Rs 44,681.50 crore in the same period a year ago.

The board in its meeting held on Saturday also approved the first interim dividend of this fiscal at the rate of 22.5 per cent (Rs 2.25 per share) on the face value of paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each.

The date of payment/dispatch of dividend shall be November 23, 2023.

The average tariff of the company was Rs 4.61 per unit during April - September this fiscal year compared to Rs 4.77 per unit in the same period a year ago.

Gross electricity generation of NTPC increased to 90.30 billion units (BU) during the second quarter from 85.48 BU in the same period a year ago.

Coal output increased to 5.59 MMT in the quarter from 4.32 MMT a year ago. Production also increased during April-September this fiscal year to 11.83 MMT from 8.40 MMT a year ago.

Plant load factor or capacity utilisation of coal-based thermal power plants improved to 75.83 per cent in the quarter from 74.08 per cent a year ago.

Domestic coal supply improved to 54.16 MMT in the second quarter from 48.72 MMT.

Gas consumption improved to 4.53 MMSCMD from 0.66 MMSCMD.

Imported coal supply stood at 1.25 MMT in the quarter as against 5.5 MMT a year ago.

NTPC's installed power generation capacity stood at 73,824 MW as on September 30, 2023.

