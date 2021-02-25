Karimnagar (Telangana), Feb 25 (PTI): NTPC-Ramagundam continued to generate power despite the disruption during the COVID-19 pandemic and ensured uninterrupted power supply, a top official said.

Addressing a media conference in Ramagundam, NTPC- Ramagundam General Manager Suneel Kumar said it (NTPC Ramagundam) could achieve 14,538.406 MU power generation as against its target of 15,444 MU, during the year 2020-21, up to February 20.

"NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) has signed MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with NTPC Ramagundam to lift 6.31 LCM (Lakh Cubic Metre) pond ash for use in laying National Highway (NH) 363 road, by the NHAI," he said.

The estimated cost of Telangana Super Thermal Power Project Phase-I with 1,600 MW (2800 MW) is Rs 10598.98 crore and work is underway at Ramagundam, which is expected to be commissioned by January 2022, he added.

Similarly, phaseII of the project may be commissioned in March next year, Suneel Kumar said.

NTPChas targeted a market share of 25 per cent in ancillary services including storage, he said.

It also aims to achieve10 per cent of the estimated market share for supply of electricityin E-mobility business, he added.PTI COR SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)