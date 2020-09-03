New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) State run power giant NTPC on Thursday said it has won AIMA-Chanakya (Business Simulation Game) National Management Games 2020.

A team from NTPC's 1500-MW Vallur Thermal Power Station in Tamil Nadu was crowned national champion after competing against teams from 112 organisations from different parts of the country, NTPC said in a statement.

The All India Management Association (AIMA)-Chanakya Business Simulation Game, conducted every year, is aimed at ensuring that participating executives from various industries get an introduction to the complexities of running an organisation.

NTPC had earlier won the competition in 2015, while it had emerged runner-up in 2016 and 2017.

* Manipal Academy of Higher Education appoints Sudarshan Ballal to board of management

Manipal Hospitals on Thursday said Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has appointed Sudarshan Ballal to its board of management.

The chancellor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education Ramdas M Pai has nominated Ballal to the board of management of MAHE as his nominee, Manipal Hospitals said in a statement.

Ballal is a Professor of Medicine at Saint Louis University School of Medicine, USA and adjunct Professor of Medicine at MAHE. He is currently the Chairman of Manipal Hospitals and Stempeutics India, it added.

"I am pleased to invite Dr Sudarshan Ballal to join as my nominee in the board of management of Manipal Academy of Higher Education. I look forward to Dr Ballal's membership, support and guidance in promoting the objects of MAHE," Pai said.

