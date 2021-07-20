Aurangabad, Jul 20 (PTI) The number of farmer-producer organisations (FPOs) in Maharashtra saw a jump in the lockdown-hit of 2020, an official from the Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA) said.

As many as 1,622 companies were formed in Maharashtra in 2020, which is more than double that in 2019, and the figure in the state this year has crossed the 5,000-mark, the official told PTI on Tuesday.

Farmers in many areas came together and sold their agri produce directly to customers during the lockdown period. To expand their business, the groups needed legal identity. "As a result, we can see the rise in number in registering farmer-producer entities," the official added.

The journey in Maharashtra started with only four companies in 2005. The number of FPOs could go to 30 till 2010. It was 654 during 2011-15. In 2016, 322 companies were registered in Maharashtra. The number was 385 in 2017, 354 in 2018, 807 in 2019; and in 2020, the number of new FPOs registered in Maharashtra was 1,622.

The number of new registrations in 2021 till April stood at 993. Total number of companies has reached to 5,171 now (April 30, 2021), the official told PTI.

The division-wise break-up is as follows: Konkan-175, Nashik-678, Pune-1011, Kolhapur-521, Aurangabad-858, Latur-949, Amravati-636, Nagpur-343. The total stood at 5,171.

ATMA Director (Maharashtra) K S Muley said the number of FPOs has been rising continuously since 2017 annual Budget Speech when incentives were declared for farmers by the then finance minister.

In lockdown, many farmers came together and sold their farm yield directly to the customers in cities. Such groups also needed to expand their work for which, they needed aid of financial institutions and various government agencies, Muley said. "Getting aid was not possible for a formal group of farmers unless and until they register themselves as a company."

Vijayanna Boarde, an agriculture expert from Aurangabad, said, "Homogeneity of included members and their commitment towards the FPO work should be maintained by the members themselves in FPOs, so that the entities run smoothly."

Boarde added that if these two things are absent, the companies can stop functioning automatically. "There is a need to verify that how many full-time farmers are involved in this." HRS hrs

