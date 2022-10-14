New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Oberoi Realty Ltd on Friday reported a 20 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 318.62 crore for the quarter ended September.

Its net profit stood at Rs 266.59 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income, however, declined to Rs 711.79 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 768.52 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It mainly focuses on luxury residential segment.

