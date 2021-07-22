New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated a tea packaging plant of Tata Consumer Products Limited (TCP) at Gopalpur Industrial Park, about 172 kms from state capital Bhubaneswar.

The plant has been set up at an investment cost of Rs 100 crore and spreads over an area of 16 acres, Tata Steel Special Economic Zone Limited (TSSEZ) and TCP said in a joint statement.

"Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik today virtually inaugurated the new tea packaging plant of TCP set up at Gopalpur Industrial Park by TSSEZ. Spread over 16 acres, the plant has been set up with an investment of Rs 100 crore out of which investment on infrastructure has been made by TSSEZ and machinery investment by TCP," the statement said.

While TCP is the consumer products company uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata group under one umbrella, TSSEZ, a subsidiary of Tata Steel, is the developer of the Gopalpur Industrial Park located in Ganjam district of Odisha.

The new plant has already successfully completed its trial production. It is slated to be the largest tea packing plant for TCP products, producing around 60 million kgs per annum by 2024-25. The project should generate direct and indirect employment for 250 people in the first year and 700 people by 2024-25, the statement said.

The tea packaging plant will be operated by Amalgamated Plantations Private Limited (APPL), an associate company of Tata Consumer Products.

APPL currently operates three tea packing factories -- two in Assam and one in West Bengal. The Gopalpur facility is the first TCP plant to pack both leaf and dust tea, providing higher flexibility to the operations network.

According to the statement, Patnaik appreciated the role of Tata group in Odisha, saying it has been playing a vital role in the industrial development of the state.

He also thanked the Tata group for assisting the state government in mobilising medical oxygen, setting up oxygen plants and critical accessories during the COVID-19 pandemic.

T V Narendran, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Steel, said: "It is a moment of great pride for us as another member of the Tata Group, TCP is starting its maiden manufacturing operations in Odisha. As the anchor investors, Tata Steel had earlier set up the 55,000 tonne per annum (TPA) ferro chrome plant within the Gopalpur Industrial Park."

Sunil D'Souza, CEO and Managing Director of TCP, said the plant is an integral part of Tata Consumer Products' plans to scale supply chain capabilities to meet growing consumer demand.

"It is the largest tea packing plant for the company which will be a key hub in the supply chain network. It has also been built with a focus on green manufacturing," he added.

Chanakya Chaudhary, Chairman, Tata Steel Special Economic Zone, said: "We are glad that with plug and play infrastructure, multi-modal logistics connectivity, ready environmental clearance and clear land title, Gopalpur Industrial park, in a very short span since its inception, is fast emerging as the preferred investment destination of India."

"We already have some valued clients operational in the industrial park and are eagerly looking forward to a lot more investors coming forward, adding to the industrial progress of the region," he said.

