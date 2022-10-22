Bhubaneswar, Oct 22 (PTI) The Odisha Government Saturday declared October 25 as a public holiday on account of a solar eclipse.

All government offices, schools, colleges, educational institutions, courts, banks and other financial institutions will remain closed on Tuesday, according to an official release.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Weekly Roundup: Diwali Bonus, DA Hiked and Other Increments For Government Employees of These States.

The partial solar eclipse on October 25 will be visible in all the states of the country.

This solar eclipse is the last one of this year.

Also Read | Rozgar Mela: Centre To Provide Appointment Letters to Over 10 Lakh Youth, Says Ashwani Vaishnaw.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)