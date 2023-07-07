Bhubaneswar, Jul 7 (PTI) The Odisha government on Friday effected a minor reshuffle among IPS cadre officers, according to an official notification.

It said Shefeen Ahmed K, a 2003-batch IPS officer, working as Inspector General of Police, Human Rights Protection Cell, is appointed as IGP, CID, Crime Branch.

DIG headquarters Sarthak Sarangi has been appointed as DIG, Fire Services and Home Guard, while 2008-batch IPS officer and DIG Computer, Satyajit Naik, is transferred and posted as DIG, HRPC, the notification said.

Mihir Kumar Panda, an OPS officer presently serving as DCP, Special Crime Unit, Commissionerate of Police, is transferred and posted as SP, Cuttack, it added.

