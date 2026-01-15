Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 (ANI): Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna voted on Thursday afternoon at the ongoing municipal elections in Maharashtra.

Several celebrities were seen voting as polling took place across the state.

Also Read | ‘Prankshit’ Used To Generate Fake Ananya Pandey Chat: New Expose and Spill the Tea Viral Trends Become Satire.

After casting his vote, Gaurav Khanna spoke about the importance of voting and said he made a special effort to be present. He shared that even though he was out of Mumbai, he returned only to vote and urged others to do the same.

"I always cast my vote. I was out of Mumbai, but I came back only to vote in the elections. It took me hardly 2 minutes to go inside and cast my vote. I appeal to everyone to come and cast their votes," Gaurav Khanna said while speaking to ANI.

Also Read | BMC Elections 2026: Salim Khan and Rakesh Roshan Cast Their Votes in Mumbai (Watch Videos).

Actor Saumya Tandon also stepped out to vote but faced confusion over her polling booth location. She shared her experience and said that despite the trouble, she was determined to vote.

While speaking to ANI, Saumya Tandon said, "I actually went out to vote and I checked online and there was a booth at the bottom of my house where people were sitting to help me, to tell me about the booth or the place. They told me that I have to come to this location. I took a screenshot online but when I came here, now they are sending me to some other location because they are saying that now your location is showing somewhere else online."

"I want to vote. This is my right and this is my duty. So I have to vote. I have to vote," she said," she added.

Polling is being held across 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including major cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Nashik and Pimpri-Chinchwad. According to the State Election Commission, around 3.48 crore voters are eligible to vote.

A total of 15,908 candidates are contesting for 2,869 seats across 893 wards, with 39,092 polling centres set up for smooth voting.

Polling began at 7:30 am and will continue till 5:30 pm, while counting of votes will take place on January 16. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)