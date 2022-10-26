Bhubaneswar, Oct 25 (PTI) The Odisha government on Tuesday felicitated many sportspersons of the state with special cash awards for their outstanding performance at the 36th National Games.

A total cash award of Rs 3.16 crore was given to 100 athletes, state Sports Secretary R Vineel Krishna said.

Odisha Sports Minister TK Behera and state hockey promotion council chairman Dilip Tirkey and Krishna presented the awards at a ceremony held at Kalinga Stadium.

“As committed by the state government, the winners of team games and individual sports received Rs five lakh for a gold medal, Rs three lakh for silver and Rs two Lakh for bronze,” said Krishna.

The minister expressed his happiness to felicitate the winners.

"Their hard work and dedication are paying off. They have given their best at the National Games held in Gujarat and brought glory for Odisha," Behera said.

