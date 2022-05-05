Bhubaneswar, May 5 (PTI) The vigilance wing of the Odisha Police has detected assets worth over Rs 7.21 crore in the name of a livestock inspector.

Acting on a tip-off, nine vigilance teams, led by 5 DSPs, 10 inspectors, and other staff raided properties of the livestock inspector in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, an official statement said.

Ninety-one plots, five buildings, two flats, and other properties in the name of the government employee were unearthed, the statement said.

Bank and insurance deposits of Rs 39.48 lakh, 500 grams of gold, and vehicles were also found.

Searches are underway and the unearthing of more assets is likely, the statement said.

