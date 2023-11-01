Bhubaneswar, Nov 1 (PTI) Odisha's GST collections increased by 10.81 per cent to Rs 4,176.94 crore in October, officials said on Wednesday.

The state had collected a gross GST revenue of Rs 3,769.44 crore in the same month last year, they said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Foundation Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know History of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava Day When the State Was Formed.

The OGST collection during the month was Rs 1,306.47 crore, as against Rs 1,058.38 crore during October 2022, a growth of 23.43 per cent, they said.

At the national level, GST collections increased 13 per cent to Rs 1.72 lakh crore in October, the second highest-ever, helped by momentum in the economy, efforts of taxmen in checking evasion and festive demand. "GST revenue collection for October 2023 is second highest ever, next only to April 2023, at Rs 1.72 lakh crore; records increase of 13 per cent Y-o-Y," the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

Also Read | Karnataka Rajyotsava Day 2023 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day When the State of Karnataka Was Formed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)