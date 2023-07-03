Palghar, Jul 3 (PTI) Senior officials in Maharashtra's Palghar district have been directed to fill potholes that have been affecting traffic on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, an official said on Monday.

Palghar collector Govind Bodke on Monday held an emergency meeting with the top officials of the district and other stakeholders connected with the highway and took stock of the situation, he said.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Box Office: SatyaPrem Ki Katha is Actor’s Second-Highest Opening Weekend, Check Out His Top 5 First Weekend Collections.

The collector directed the authorities to fill the potholes on the highway, which have been causing traffic jams on the route, the official said.

The officials have been instructed to take criminal action under provisions of the Disaster Management Rules against people who dump debris on either side of the highway and prevent the free flow of rainwater, he said.

Also Read | UPSC IFS Result 2023: Union Public Service Commission Declares Indian Forest Service Final Exam Results at upsc.gov.in, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Check Scores.

Bodke also asked for reflectors to be installed at different locations in the highway and trimming of the trees on the dividers, etc.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)