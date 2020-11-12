New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Tiger Global-backed OkCredit on Thursday said it has launched OkShop to help small merchants to set up their online presence and reach more customers.

OkShop helps merchants to create product catalogues with images, description and pricing and share the details of the inventories and offerings on WhatsApp.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Celebrates the 'Boldest Role' She Played on Screen As Aitraaz Turns 16 Today.

"It has been challenging for small businesses who have been struggling to stay afloat through the lockdown. We wanted to help small businesses to grow and empower them digitally," OkCredit co-founder and CEO Harsh Pokharna said.

He added that OkShop has launched its first campaign 'Chanderi ki Diwali', under which it is onboarding over 3,000 looms and around 6,000 weavers from Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh.

Also Read | Dhanteras 2020 Offers: Discounts of Up to Rs 14,000 on iPhone SE, OnePlus 8 Series, Poco C3, Galaxy M51 & Other Smartphones During Diwali Sale.

"This opportunity will now enable the weavers to reach to their potential consumers directly along with providing incentive to increase their sales and gain higher visibility of their products across India. There is no commission attached to it, so the weavers can sell their products free of cost to end consumers," he said.

OkCredit has also launched an exclusive website for weavers to add their products and for customers to buy directly.

OkCredit - which is operated by PSI PHI Global Solutions - was established in 2017 by Harsh Pokharna, Gaurav Kumar and Aditya Prasad. It offers a book-keeping solution for small businesses. The app has already more than 20 million downloads and can be accessed in more than 10 Indian languages.

Currently, it has more than 5 million active monthly users which include business categories kirana store owners, mobile recharge shops, medical stores, apparels amongst others across the country.

The company has raised USD 83 million from investors till date including from Lightspeed Venture Partners, Tiger Global and Y Combinator.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)