Priyanka Chopra has given us many iconic roles but her role as Sonia Roy in Aitraaz still remains the most celebrated role of hers. The film is celebrating its 16 years of the release today and PeeCee took to her Instagram story to share a few clips from the film to commemorate this feat.

In her stories, Priyanka talked about how playing the bold role of Sonia Roy helped her play other roles with conviction. She further that this year was 2004, one year into her being an actor when she played the role of Sonia Roy in the Abbas-Mustan thriller Aitraaz. She added, "It was by far the boldest part I had taken on…wicked, predatory, complicated and self-serving for the most part, but also surprisingly vulnerable and emotional. #16YearsOfAitraaz #20in2020."

Check Out Her Story Here:

Screengrab Of Priyanka Chopra's story (Pic Credit: Instagram)

Aitraaz also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. The film was a major box office hit and is considered as a classic of its time. Priyanka took up a negative role in the film which proved to be very beneficial for her career. There has no stopping the star since then.

On the work front, PeeCee has Matrix 4 and The White Tiger in her kitty. She is also a part of Russo Brothers' Citadel opposite Richard Madden. She will be collaborating with Mindy Kaling an untitled project and also has Sheela, the biopic of Osho's controversial side. Apart from this, she also has Robert Rodriguez’s children superhero film, We Can Be Heroes, and a reality series on Sangeet in the pipeline.

