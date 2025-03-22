New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Ola Electric on Saturday announced commencement of deliveries for its S1 Gen 3 scooter portfolio across India.

The S1 Gen 3 range starts at Rs 79,999 for S1 X (2kWh) and goes up to Rs 1,69,999 for the S1 Pro+ 5.3kWh with 4680 Bharat Cell, the company said in a statement.

The deliveries of the S1 Gen 3 portfolio have been started through the extensive network of Ola Electric stores and direct to home delivery services, it added.

An Ola Electric spokesperson said the S1 Gen 3 portfolio offers superior performance, enhanced safety features, and improved efficiency.

