New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Ola group's AI firm Krutrim is all set to release Krutrim Assistant V2 this month with the development team giving final touches to the software.

"The Krutrim assistant V2 is getting ready and it is solid! Still some rough edges. Team is working on it and will release in April," Founder Bhavish Aggarwal said in a post on platform X.

Despite some minor issues still being worked out, the assistant is shaping up to be a significant upgrade, he said.

According to Aggarwal, one of the key features of the upcoming release is DeepSearch, a tool designed to make data searches more precise and efficient.

He noted that the early feedback has been promising, with him now transferring all his AI workloads to Krutrim.

The company expects this will make people shift away from other AI platforms to take advantage of Krutrim's capabilities.

In his post , Aggarwal stated: "I personally love the DeepSearch feature! Moving my usage from other AI apps to our own now.”

Last year in January, Krutrim raised USD 50 million at a valuation of USD 1 billion in a funding round led by Matrix Partners.

