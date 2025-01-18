New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Electric bus manufacturer Olectra Greentech, manufacturer of Electric buses, has showcased a range of products, including Blade Battery Chassis, at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

It showcased Blade Battery Chassis, which is a redesigned 12-metre Blade Battery Platform, and newly styled 9-metre City and its 12-metre Coach buses.

"These products reflected Olectra's commitment to providing efficient and eco-friendly public transport options," the company said.

Blade Battery Technology developed by BYD is known for its safety and performance. It provides 30 per cent more energy storage, enabling these buses to travel up to 500 kilometres on a single charge, it claimed.

Speaking at the launch of the Blade Battery platform, Olectra's Chairman & Managing Director KV Pradeep said: "The Blade Battery is just the beginning. We are constantly exploring new ways to improve, innovate, and push the boundaries of what is possible in the electric mobility industry".

Olectra's focus continues to increase manufacturing and enhance technology capabilities, he added.

As of September 2024, Olectra has sold over 2,200 electric vehicles across India.

Olectra's buses are operational in 10 states and 1 Union territory, which are manufactured in Hyderabad, Telangana.

