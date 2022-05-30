New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Realty firm Omaxe Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 36.62 crore for the quarter ended March 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 0.54 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income fell to Rs 172.86 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 191.87 crore a year ago.

Omaxe posted a net loss of Rs 161.61 crore in the last fiscal against a net loss of Rs 235.21 crore in 2020-21.

Total income rose to Rs 637.94 crore in 2021-22 fiscal from Rs 514.59 crore in the preceding financial year.

