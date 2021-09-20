Mumbai, Sep 20 (PTI) EV maker Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) on Monday unveiled the country's first electric small commercial vehicle (SCV), 'M1KA', and announced opening of bookings for the latest offering from the fourth quarter of 2021.

With a payload capacity of two tons, the SCV is equipped with a light weight, NMC-based battery of 90 kWh which provides the longest driving range of 250km in a single charge, the company said at the unveiling.

Moreover, the battery takes four hours to charge fully at the DC fast charging stations, it said.

Also the vehicle comes with a large 10 feet loading area which is suitable for heavy as well as voluminous load, the company said.

The e-scv is a green and practical offering which can be used for multiple applications including Courier, Goods distribution, E-Commerce and FMCG amongst others, it said.

"We are thrilled to unveil this revolutionary product M1KA. Omega Seiki Mobility is coming up with next-generation electric commercial vehicle to further solidify its mission to develop net-zero carbon mobility," said Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility.

EV market is growing specially in the commercial vehicle space on the back of cost effectiveness, sustainable solution and the increasing support from the central and the state government, he said.

"The current SOPs and favourable environment motivate us to expand our EV offerings for our customers," he added.

"Introducing the first electric SCV will further bolster our commitment towards a cleaner environment. We are confident to sustain a strong foothold in the segment with M1KA and would like to thank our customers for their constant support," Deb Mukherji, MD, Omega Seiki Mobility.

"With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, Omega Seiki Mobility provides market-leading vehicles (that) are built on adaptable platforms," he said.

