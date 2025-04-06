Chandigarh, Apr 6 (PTI) A man has been arrested with counterfeit currency with a face value of Rs 2.15 lakh and arms and ammunition, Punjab Police said on Monday.

The accused, Jarman Singh, was arrested by Amritsar Rural police, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 6, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"Recovery: One Glock 9mm Pistol, One .30 Calibre Pistol, 3 Magazines & Rs 2,15,500 in fake currency," the officer said in a post on X.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the consignment was sent by operatives of Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI to create unrest in the region, Yadav said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 06, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

A case has been registered at Gharinda police station in Amritsar and further investigations are underway to establish forward and backward linkages, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)