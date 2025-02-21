Sultanpur (UP), Feb 21 (PTI) A 30-year-old man died and six others were injured in a head-on collision between a Uttar Pradesh roadways bus and a car on Ayodhya-Prayagraj Highway here, police said on Friday.

Sonu Sahu died on the spot in the accident that took place on Thursday night, they said.

Those injured have been identified as Sonu's father Dinesh Sahu (54), Anju (50), Kaushalya Devi (35), Urvashi (35), Ashok Sahu (40) and Pradeep Sahu (55), they said.

Ashok and Pradeep are in critical condition. The bus involved in the accident is from Basti depot, the police said.

Kurebhar SHO Shardendu Dubey said the body has been sent for post-mortem.

