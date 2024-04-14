Latest News | One Labourer Killed, 12 Injured in Roof Collapse in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. A labourer was killed and a dozen others were injured here on Sunday when the roof of an under-construction house collapsed, police said.

Agency News PTI| Apr 14, 2024 11:10 PM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | One Labourer Killed, 12 Injured in Roof Collapse in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 14 (PTI) A labourer was killed and a dozen others were injured here on Sunday when the roof of an under-construction house collapsed, police said.

Efforts are underway to rescue a labourer who is feared trapped under the debris, District Magistrate Arvind Malappa Bangari told reporters.

Also Read | Ambedkar Jayanti 2024: Ten Fascinating and Lesser-Known Facts About Babasaheb Ambedkar, the Father of the Indian Constitution, on His 133rd Birth Anniversary.

The incident took place in Talda village under the Jansath police station limits when around 25 labourers were working inside the house, the police said.

One person was killed in the incident and 12 people were rescued and rushed to the district hospital, Bangari said.

Also Read | Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti 2024 Date: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Marks the 134th Birth Anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar.

Taking note of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the administration to ensure the best possible treatment to injured and ensure safe rescue of the trapped person.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 14 (PTI) A labourer was killed and a dozen others were injured here on Sunday when the roof of an under-construction house collapsed, police said.

Efforts are underway to rescue a labourer who is feared trapped under the debris, District Magistrate Arvind Malappa Bangari told reporters.

Also Read | Ambedkar Jayanti 2024: Ten Fascinating and Lesser-Known Facts About Babasaheb Ambedkar, the Father of the Indian Constitution, on His 133rd Birth Anniversary.

The incident took place in Talda village under the Jansath police station limits when around 25 labourers were working inside the house, the police said.

One person was killed in the incident and 12 people were rescued and rushed to the district hospital, Bangari said.

Also Read | Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti 2024 Date: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Marks the 134th Birth Anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar.

Taking note of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the administration to ensure the best possible treatment to injured and ensure safe rescue of the trapped person.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
CSK vs MI
2,000K+ searches
BJP Manifesto 2024
100K+ searches
MI vs CSK
100K+ searches
MS Dhoni
100K+ searches
Producer Soundarya Jagadish
100K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
Google Trends Google Trends
CSK vs MI
2,000K+ searches
BJP Manifesto 2024
100K+ searches
MI vs CSK
100K+ searches
MS Dhoni
100K+ searches
Producer Soundarya Jagadish
100K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma