Hyderabad, May 27 (PTI) The Apollo Hospitals group on Thursday said it administered one million COVID-19 vaccines across 80 locations in India.

According to a release issued by the healthcare chain, it prioritised frontline workers, high risk population and corporate employees across the country in this drive. As the largest vaccinator in the private sector, Apollo Hospitals will continue to support the Union and State governments in the fight against this pandemic, it said.

"We would like to thank the Union and State governments and the vaccine manufacturers of Covishield and Covaxin for their support, Shobana Kamineni, Executive Vice-chairperson of Apollo Group of Hospitals said.

Apollo Hospitals will further ramp up the immunisation programme in the days to come.

The first million was clocked in just about 3 weeks and in June the group is set to administer a million every week and double it in July, it said. The Groups vaccination programme is on track to complete 20 million jabs by September.

Sputnik, the third vaccine approved in India, will be available through the Apollo system from the 2nd week of June, the release said.

