New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Personal computer major HP is planning to more than double production of its devices in India by 2031, a senior company official said on Thursday.

While announcing the launch of new artificial intelligence-enabled laptops, HP India, senior director for personal systems Vineet Gehani told PTI that 13 per cent of total HP personal computers sold in India in 2025 will be manufactured locally.

"Our commitment to India extends beyond innovation; it includes deep investment in local manufacturing. By the end of 2025, approximately 13 per cent of all HP PCs sold in India will be locally produced. And looking ahead, our vision is bold: by 2031, one in every three HP PCs sold in India will be Made in India," Gehani said.

HP led the India PC market with 30.1 per cent market share in 2024 and 30 per cent share in the December quarter despite a decline of about 1 per cent in annual and 1.8 per cent in quarterly supplies, as per IDC estimates.

The company has partnered with electronic manufacturing services companies Dixon and VVDN for manufacturing laptops in India.

In a move to cash on demand for artificial intelligence (AI), HP unveiled nine models across EliteBooks, ProBooks OmniBook series with Intel, AMD and Qualcomm processors to cater to AI workloads.

The company said the new laptops come with latest processors, including Intel Core Ultra 200 V series, AMD Ryzen AI 300 series and Qualcomm Snapdragon X, X Elite, X plus with dedicated neural processing units that makes them capable of performing 40-55 trillion operations per second.

The starting price of the new devices ranges from Rs 78,999 (HP OmniBook 5 16-inch) to Rs 1.86 lakh apiece (HP OmniBook Ultra 14-inch).

Gehani said it is still early to quantify AI PC adoption in India but global trends are a strong indicator of what lies ahead.

"15-20 per cent of all PCs sold worldwide this year will be AI PCs, with the figure expected to exceed 50 per cent in the next two to three years. India is poised to follow this trajectory closely," he said.

